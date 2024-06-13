Pindula|Search Pindula
Branch Manager (Harare)

Jun. 16, 2024
Job Description

Responsible for managing the branch to achieve profitability.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participating in achieving the branch sales and collection budgets.
  • Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.
  • Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
  • Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
  • Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.
  • Carrying out periodic stock takes and safe warehousing of stock.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.
  • At least + 3 years experience in the same position.
  • Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

