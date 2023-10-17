Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within EmpowerBank's Mutare branch for a Branch Manager whose responsiiblity shall be to manage and grow the branch through agency banking and business development initiatives in line with set targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares and reviews the branch annual plan and budget.

Increase number of accounts to meet annual targets as per Retail Strategy.

To grow the branch's loan book as per set targets.

Approves account opening.

Acts as a resource person for client's education.

Coordinates branch sales initiatives and activities.

Approves loans within set limits.

Checks all branch reconciliations.

Promotes client relationships and sells bank products.

Supervises the performance of subordinates.

Undertakes sales and marketing outreach programs.

Perform any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance or relevant Business degree

* Possession of a full IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage

* Clean driver's licence is a MUST

* Minimum of two years' experience at a Supervisory or managerial level in a financial institution

* Candidate (s) must possess good analytical, planning ,organising and interpersonal skills

* Ability to grow business and achieve set target

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be recieved clearly stating "Branch Manager- Mutare" on the subject line. Copies of all academic and proffesional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023