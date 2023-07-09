Branch Manager (Mutare)

Job Description

Responsible for coordinating organisational resources for the purpose of achieving set goals i.e operation efficiency, effectiveness, budgets and profitability for the branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that branch sales budgets are met.

Implementation of marketing strategies.

Branch Administration.

Stock Management.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Marketing management or equivalent.

At least + 3 years experience in managerial position.

Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CV to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.

Deadline: 31 July 2023