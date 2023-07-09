Branch Manager (Mutare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Responsible for coordinating organisational resources for the purpose of achieving set goals i.e operation efficiency, effectiveness, budgets and profitability for the branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that branch sales budgets are met.
- Implementation of marketing strategies.
- Branch Administration.
- Stock Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Marketing management or equivalent.
- At least + 3 years experience in managerial position.
- Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must email their CV to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.
Deadline: 31 July 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
Related Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office
Salesperson (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
CIMAS
Marketing Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Cake Fairy
Marketing (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Marketing Officer (Harare)
Deadline: