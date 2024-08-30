Branch Manager (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Responsible for managing the branch to achieve profitability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in achieving the branch sales and collection budgets.

Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.

Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.

Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.

Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.

Carrying out periodic stock takes and safe warehousing of stock.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.

At least + 3 years experience in the same position.

Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.