Branch Manager (Shurugwi)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Retail Manager, the Branch Manager will be responsible for managing the branch to achieve profitability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing marketing and sales strategies.
- Ensure the branch sales and collection budgets are met.
- Providing prompt attention to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.
- Attend and solve customer complaints and inquiries.
- Obtain customer service feedback.
- Provision of information to customers’ i.e new product information, product facility and financing information.
- Ensuring profitability by achieving branch and organisational budgets.
- Responsible for safety of cash, ensuring that receipting and banking of cash is done timeously.
- Responsible for adequate stocking and safe warehousing of stock.
- Responsible for credit approval and collections.
- Responsible for the general administration of the branch.
- Responsible for nurturing and supporting the sales team and ensuring a positive workplace environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.
- At least + 3 years experience in a managerial position.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 21 August 2023
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.