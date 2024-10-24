Branch Managers (Harare)
Choppies
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified experienced individuals to take up the role of Branch Managers within Choppies Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overall responsibility & management of the retail store branch.
- Initiate & drive activities that achieve budgeted sales targets and gross profit.
- Ensure that the visual presentation of the store is maintained in a state that is consistent with the brand image of the group.
- Coordinate the stock management system and ensure that orders are made & received in time, avoiding stock outs and overstocking.
- Set Sales targets for the service departments and ensure that they are achieved.
- Establish a work environment that inspires and motivates employees to perform optimally.
- Demonstrate and role model customer service that exceeds customer expectations.
- Establish & maintain a professional working relationship with customers, suppliers and regulatory authorities.
- Manage facility assets, addressing maintenance & safety related issues in a prompt manner.
- Continually monitor the external business environment and direct the branch’s competitive response.
- Prepare and submit accurate reports as and when required.
- Any other duties as delegated from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 years’ experience in retail management or related field.
- Diploma or degree in Business management/Retail management or related field.
- Must be computer literate.
- Must be willing to work anywhere in Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a detailed CV, must be submitted either in-store or emailed to: hr@choppies.co.zw
Deadline: 29 October 2024
Choppies Zimbabwe was established in 2013 through an acquisition of existing spar network. Choppies Zimbabwe is a foreign-local owned company fully compliant with the indigenisation law in Zimbabwe. The organisation is well capitalised and is pursuant of regional brand dominance in the retail chain stores industry.