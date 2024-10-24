Branch Managers (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified experienced individuals to take up the role of Branch Managers within Choppies Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall responsibility & management of the retail store branch.

Initiate & drive activities that achieve budgeted sales targets and gross profit.

Ensure that the visual presentation of the store is maintained in a state that is consistent with the brand image of the group.

Coordinate the stock management system and ensure that orders are made & received in time, avoiding stock outs and overstocking.

Set Sales targets for the service departments and ensure that they are achieved.

Establish a work environment that inspires and motivates employees to perform optimally.

Demonstrate and role model customer service that exceeds customer expectations.

Establish & maintain a professional working relationship with customers, suppliers and regulatory authorities.

Manage facility assets, addressing maintenance & safety related issues in a prompt manner.

Continually monitor the external business environment and direct the branch’s competitive response.

Prepare and submit accurate reports as and when required.

Any other duties as delegated from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

5 years’ experience in retail management or related field.

Diploma or degree in Business management/Retail management or related field.

Must be computer literate.

Must be willing to work anywhere in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, including a detailed CV, must be submitted either in-store or emailed to: hr@choppies.co.zw

Deadline: 29 October 2024