Branch Managers (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Retail Manager, the Branch Manager will be responsible for managing the branch to achieve profitability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing marketing and sales strategies.

Ensure the branch sales and collection budgets are met.

Providing prompt attention to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.

Attend and solve customer complaints and inquiries.

Obtain customer service feedback.

Provision of information to customers’ i.e new product information, product facility and financing information.

Ensuring profitability by achieving branch and organisational budgets.

Responsible for safety of cash, ensuring that receipting and banking of cash is done timeously.

Responsible for adequate stocking and safe warehousing of stock.

Responsible for credit approval and collections.

Responsible for the general administration of the branch.

Responsible for nurturing and supporting the sales team and ensuring a positive workplace environment.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.

At least +3 years experience in a managerial position.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an advantage.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 16 November 2023