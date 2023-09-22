Branch Managers (Kadoma & Shurugwi)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Retail Manager, the Branch Manager will be responsible for managing the branch to achieve profitability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing marketing and sales strategies.
- Ensure the branch sales and collection budgets are met.
- Providing prompt attention to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.
- Attend and solve customer complaints and inquiries.
- Obtain customer service feedback.
- Provision of information to customers’ i.e new product information, product facility and financing information.
- Ensuring profitability by achieving branch and organizational budgets.
- Safe keeping of cash, ensuring that receipting and banking of cash is done timeously.
- Ensuring adequate stocking and safe warehousing of stock.
- Responsible for credit approval and collections.
- Managing the general administration of the branch.
- Nurturing and supporting the sales team and ensuring a positive workplace environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.
- Must have +3 years experience in a managerial position.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their applications together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
