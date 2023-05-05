Branch Sales Supervisor x3

Job Description
Nash Paint Inc is looking for a Branch Sales Supervisors to be part of their Chegutu, Chinhoyi and Karoi Branches. The people will be responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervision and monitoring of all departments at your branch.
- Ensure all departments are adhering to the company policies and procedures.
- Liaising with other team members, including interacting with Branch manager to ensure smooth operations of the Branch.
- Supervising day-to-day activities, analysing statistics, compiling reports daily, weekly and monthly.
- Establish relationship with old and new clients to increase business opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Business Management, Sales and Marketing or any related qualification
- Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
- Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
- Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
- Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Results driven and customer focused.
- Leadership and human resources management skills.
- Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply please send through your CV at: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw
NB: State the BRANCH NAME (Chegutu, Chinhoyi or Karoi) you are interested in or your email subject.
Deadline: 05 May 2023