Branch Supervisor (Beitbridge)

Job Description

The branch supervisor will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of a specific branch or location of a company. They play a crucial role in ensuring that the branch runs smoothly and achieves its financial and operational goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising Staff: The branch supervisor is responsible for managing and providing guidance to the branch employees, including hiring, training, and evaluating their performance. They ensure that the staff follows company policies and procedures and provides excellent customer service.

Operations Management: The branch supervisor oversees all activities related to the branch's operations. They develop and implement operational strategies to improve efficiency and meet customer demands. They monitor inventory levels, coordinate with suppliers, and ensure that the branch maintains proper equipment and resources.

Financial Management: The branch supervisor is accountable for meeting or exceeding the branch's sales targets and financial objectives. They analyze financial reports, set budgets, and implement strategies to increase revenue and reduce costs. They also ensure accurate invoicing, cash handling, and accounting processes.

Customer Service: A key responsibility of the branch supervisor is to ensure that customers receive high-quality service. They resolve customer complaints and inquiries, maintain a positive relationship with customers, and implement improvements to enhance customer satisfaction.

Compliance and Safety: The branch supervisor ensures that the branch operates in compliance with relevant regulations and company policies. They maintain safety protocols to ensure a secure work environment for employees and customers. They also conduct regular inspections to identify and address any safety hazards.

Reporting and Evaluation: The branch supervisor prepares and submits regular reports on the branch's performance to the management. They analyse data, identify trends, and make recommendations for improvements. They participate in meetings and collaborate with other supervisors to share best practices and ensure consistency across branches.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma is sales and marketing or related field.

At least 3 years proven experience on the same role or similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CVs on: hr@nashfurnishers.co.zw on or before 07 May 2024