Nash Paints

Branch Supervisor (Bulawayo)

Nash Paints
Mar. 07, 2024
Job Description

Nash Paint Inc is looking for a Branch Sales Supervisors to be part of their Bulawayo branch. The people will be responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supervision and monitoring of all departments at your branch.
  • Ensure all departments are adhering to the company policies and procedures.
  • Liaising with other team members, including interacting with Branch manager to ensure smooth operations of the Branch.
  • Supervising day-to-day activities, analysing statistics, compiling reports daily, weekly and monthly.
  • Establish relationship with old and new clients to increase business opportunities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/Diploma in Business Management, Sales and Marketing or any related qualification
  • Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
  • Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
  • Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
  • Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Results driven and customer focused.
  • Leadership and human resources management skills.
  • Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at Nash Paints Bulawayo Main Branch (144A Beverly Building 14th & JMN Nkomo Street) on Thursday 07 March 2024, between 1000 - 1100 hours.

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

