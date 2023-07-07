Branch Supervisor (Masvingo)
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
We are recruiting a Branch Supervisor for our Masvingo Branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Duties and resposibilities include the overall Supervision of all branch staff and activities through.
- Developing and executing strategies to increase company sales and profits by identifying opportunities.
- Communicating new product developments to clients and maintaining good working relationships with them.
- Facilitating the loan process from application, assessment, disbursement and post disbursement,
- Monitoring loan utilization and business growth to ensure regular loan payments and future loan application.
- Identifying new business opportunities.
- Conducting collections and follow ups to collect past or due accounts.
- Ensuring that client orientation meetings are conducted.
Qualifications and Experience
- Marketing/ Business related degree.
- Three years experience in a similar role within a Micro finance environment will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to email their CVs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw
Deadline: 10 July 2023
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.
Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.
