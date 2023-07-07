Pindula|Search Pindula
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Branch Supervisor (Masvingo)

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Jul. 10, 2023
Job Description

We are recruiting a Branch Supervisor for our Masvingo Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties and resposibilities include the overall Supervision of all branch staff and activities through.
  • Developing and executing strategies to increase company sales and profits by identifying opportunities.
  • Communicating new product developments to clients and maintaining good working relationships with them.
  • Facilitating the loan process from application, assessment, disbursement and post disbursement,
  • Monitoring loan utilization and business growth to ensure regular loan payments and future loan application.
  • Identifying new business opportunities.
  • Conducting collections and follow ups to collect past or due accounts.
  • Ensuring that client orientation meetings are conducted.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Marketing/ Business related degree.
  • Three years experience in a similar role within a Micro finance environment will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to email their CVs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw

Deadline: 10 July 2023

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Website
+263 (24) 2333692/3
info.zambukotrust@gmail.com

Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.

Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.

