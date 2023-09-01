Branch Teller (Contract)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity exists for Branch Tellers to join the Mukuru team based in Zimbabwe.

The purpose of this position is to provide remittance disbursement services in a professional and efficient manner. The Teller reports directly to the Branch Manager.

This position is responsible for processing remittance transactions in an accurate and professional way. They are required to carry out remittance operations in a legally compliant manner by checking the integrity of the documents provided and identify potential fraudulent documents. Internal Liaison takes place with the branch staff. External liaison takes place with external customers.