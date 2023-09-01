Branch Teller (Contract)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity exists for Branch Tellers to join the Mukuru team based in Zimbabwe.
The purpose of this position is to provide remittance disbursement services in a professional and efficient manner. The Teller reports directly to the Branch Manager.
This position is responsible for processing remittance transactions in an accurate and professional way. They are required to carry out remittance operations in a legally compliant manner by checking the integrity of the documents provided and identify potential fraudulent documents. Internal Liaison takes place with the branch staff. External liaison takes place with external customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process remittance transactions accurately.
- Ensure correct and valid documentation is provided by customers in order to ensure legal compliance.
- Escalate any suspicious documentation to the branch manager before processing.
- Manage own stock to ensure accurate balancing.
- Maintain current knowledge of foreign exchange and Cash Stops App.
- Complete daily system tests on the system, must achieve 100% or go back and try again.
- Uphold the company brand.
- Give information based on the training received.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).
- Diploma in Business Management (Advantageous).
- Mukuru Forex Consultant training course.
- Must remain current and competent by passing tests and assignments (Essential).
- Understanding and speaking of a local language (Essential).
- At least 1-year Customer Service Consultant experience (Essential).
- Cash handling experience (Desirable).
- Knowledge of foreign currencies.
- Knowledge of FICA regulations.
- Knowledge of Cash Stops App system.
Additional Skills:
- Computer skills.
- Telephone skills.
- Verbal and written communication skills.
- Organisational & administrative skills.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://mukuru.breezy.hr/p/2dae8649ad5a-branch-teller
Should you be appointed in a remote/work from home role at Mukuru, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have uninterrupted internet connectivity and a ‘work-like’ environment at your home location, in order to deliver your best in terms of performance, productivity and service to our customers.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company’s EE targets, If you do not receive any response after two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Deadline: 11 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/