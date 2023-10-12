Brand Management Speacilist (Harare)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates tfor o fill in the above mentioned position.
Industry: Manufacturing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure brand consistency.
- Develop and enrich customer service experience.
- Drive profitable sales,brand growth and loyalty for a number of business areas.
- Coordinate objectives with marketing, creative and advertising departments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bsc Honours in Marketing.
- Bsc Honours in Business Management.
- Knowledge of market and analysis techniques.
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build and maintain relationships with media outlets.
- At least 5 years of experience.
- Knowledge of market and analysis techniques.
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build and maintain relationships with media outlets.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: zvikomborero@hatchtalent.co.zw
Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 14 October 2023
