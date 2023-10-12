Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Hatch Talent Solutions

Brand Management Speacilist (Harare)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Oct. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates tfor o fill in the above mentioned position.

Industry: Manufacturing.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure brand consistency.
  • Develop and enrich customer service experience.
  • Drive profitable sales,brand growth and loyalty for a number of business areas.
  • Coordinate objectives with marketing, creative and advertising departments.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bsc Honours in Marketing.
  • Bsc Honours in Business Management.
  • Knowledge of market and analysis techniques.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build and maintain relationships with media outlets.
  • At least 5 years of experience.
  • Knowledge of market and analysis techniques.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build and maintain relationships with media outlets.

 

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: zvikomborero@hatchtalent.co.zw

Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 14 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Mechanic (Harare)

Deadline:
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Quality Controller (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback