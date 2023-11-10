Brand Manager F&B (Harare)
Job Description
With a history spanning over 150 years, Nestlé didn’t become the world’s leading food and beverages brand by chance. Perfection is at the heart of what we do, and our people are always looking for the next big idea to cement our status. We’re now looking for a Brand Manager in Zimbabwe.
Working as a Brand Manager you will be responsible for providing support to delight shoppers and consumers by executing strong brand experiences, inspired on strong local insights. To develop and support the implementation of best in class in store communication.
Duties and Responsibilities
A day in the life of a Brand Manager:
Consumers, Shopper, Channel & Trade Insights:
- Develop and update consumer portrait, consumer engagement funnel for her/his brands.
- Provides local insights for communication campaigns, NPD, and brand plans. Analyses consumer trends and highlights issues and opportunities.
- Understands shopper behaviour & in-store environment, contributes to category/channel/customer strategy, input into the pricing strategy, proposes SKUs for key channels and key customers.
- Source, update and communicate latest developments, trends, initiatives, and competitive actions within the channel, assessing implications/opportunities for NESTLE categories and brands.
- Analysing and collating shopper and trade insight.
Effective business planning:
- Collecting and collating trade related intelligence to develop effective in store solutions.
- Responsible for recommending actionable consumer activation and in-store solutions based on a clear understanding on consumer and shopper behaviour within the Category/ sub Category.
- Drives implementation of consumer activations and in-store solutions and continuously review the effectiveness of our activities. Understands and recommends shopper touchpoints by customer/channel.
- Responsible for recommending clear promotional guidelines based on shopper understanding and current market knowledge.
- Develop effective and efficient promotional activities in line with guidelines and ensure their acceptation and implementation.
- Ensure all promotional investment is properly evaluated.
Plan and Executive Flawlessly:
- Contributes to development and executes strong, functionally aligned brand and ICP plan.
- Tracks and monitors the performance, health, and strategic alignment. Understands business impact of PFME and TTS investment of her/his brand.
- Responsible for leading ICP gate 1 and facilitate gate 3 by identifying the key opportunities (incorporating local understanding on shoppers, category, customer, competition, channel and external environment).
- Recommend actionable in-store solutions for the Channel overall recognising Category/ sub Category specific requirements.
- Review and apply learning to continuously improve the execution ability through the outlet level.
Qualifications and Experience
- Post Matric Qualification i.e. Bachelor’s Degree/IMM diploma
- Minimum 6-8 years Brand Management and/or Commercial Manager experience.
- Demonstrable record of success in delivering key commercial KPI’s.
- Experience working in cross functional teams.
- Strong leadership and teamworking skills.
- Customer and channel Knowledge.
- Highly numerate individual.
- Excellent data interpretation skills.
Nestlé
In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.
Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.