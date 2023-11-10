Brand Manager F&B (Harare)

Job Description

With a history spanning over 150 years, Nestlé didn’t become the world’s leading food and beverages brand by chance. Perfection is at the heart of what we do, and our people are always looking for the next big idea to cement our status. We’re now looking for a Brand Manager in Zimbabwe.

Working as a Brand Manager you will be responsible for providing support to delight shoppers and consumers by executing strong brand experiences, inspired on strong local insights. To develop and support the implementation of best in class in store communication.

Duties and Responsibilities

A day in the life of a Brand Manager: