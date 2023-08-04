Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Utande Internet Services

Brand Manager (Harare)

Utande Internet Services
Aug. 04, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Marketing Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing a brand strategy that matches with the organization's overall business goals and objectives.
  • Performing market research, assessing customer trends and preferences, discovering market opportunities and risks.
  • Collaboration with other teams to ensure that the brand strategy is integrated into all elements of the business, from product development and marketing to customer support and sales.
  • Determining the brand's unique selling proposition, brand's distinct value and ensuring that it is correctly positioned in the market.
  • Managing the brand's identity and ensure consistency across all touchpoints.
  • Generating marketing campaigns that match with the company's overall strategy and demand generation initiatives.
  • Overseeing advertising initiatives that promote and raise brand awareness.
  • Develop and maintain brand partnerships and collaborative agreements
  • Establishing and implementing digital marketing strategies to promote brand awareness and engagement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Marketing, Business Management and/ or any other relevant qualification.
  • At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Ability to think creatively.
  • Social media and digital marketing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked Brand Manager, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw

Deadline: 04 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Utande Internet Services

Website
+2638612000000
shop@utande.co.zw

Utande Internet Services (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Dandemutande Investments (Private) Limited, a licensed Internet Access Provider. Utande offers a variety of business connectivity solutions to the SME and retail customer base. The company was founded as a Corporate Internet Service Provider in July 1997 and is driven by a highly-skilled, dedicated and motivated workforce offering superior Internet and connectivity and converged ICT services to the SME and consumer market.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering

Technical Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services

Sales Executive (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback