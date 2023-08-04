Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Brand Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Marketing Manager and will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing a brand strategy that matches with the organization's overall business goals and objectives.
- Performing market research, assessing customer trends and preferences, discovering market opportunities and risks.
- Collaboration with other teams to ensure that the brand strategy is integrated into all elements of the business, from product development and marketing to customer support and sales.
- Determining the brand's unique selling proposition, brand's distinct value and ensuring that it is correctly positioned in the market.
- Managing the brand's identity and ensure consistency across all touchpoints.
- Generating marketing campaigns that match with the company's overall strategy and demand generation initiatives.
- Overseeing advertising initiatives that promote and raise brand awareness.
- Develop and maintain brand partnerships and collaborative agreements
- Establishing and implementing digital marketing strategies to promote brand awareness and engagement.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Marketing, Business Management and/ or any other relevant qualification.
- At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong attention to detail.
- Ability to think creatively.
- Social media and digital marketing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly marked Brand Manager, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw
Deadline: 04 August 2023
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Dandemutande Investments (Private) Limited, a licensed Internet Access Provider. Utande offers a variety of business connectivity solutions to the SME and retail customer base. The company was founded as a Corporate Internet Service Provider in July 1997 and is driven by a highly-skilled, dedicated and motivated workforce offering superior Internet and connectivity and converged ICT services to the SME and consumer market.