Brand Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Marketing Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing a brand strategy that matches with the organization's overall business goals and objectives.

Performing market research, assessing customer trends and preferences, discovering market opportunities and risks.

Collaboration with other teams to ensure that the brand strategy is integrated into all elements of the business, from product development and marketing to customer support and sales.

Determining the brand's unique selling proposition, brand's distinct value and ensuring that it is correctly positioned in the market.

Managing the brand's identity and ensure consistency across all touchpoints.

Generating marketing campaigns that match with the company's overall strategy and demand generation initiatives.

Overseeing advertising initiatives that promote and raise brand awareness.

Develop and maintain brand partnerships and collaborative agreements

Establishing and implementing digital marketing strategies to promote brand awareness and engagement.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Marketing, Business Management and/ or any other relevant qualification.

At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to think creatively.

Social media and digital marketing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked Brand Manager, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw

Deadline: 04 August 2023