Brand Operations Manager
Nestlé
Job Description
You will delight target consumers, build a strong brand and generate strong brand building results.
Duties and Responsibilities
As the successful candidate, a typical day will focus on:
- Develops and updates consumer portrait, consumer engagement funnel for your brand.
- Activates Brand Essence.
- Manage 60/40+ basket, packaging, Nutrition Health and Wellness (NHW) dashboard, services related to your brand.
- Develop and update consumer portrait, understands in store environment, contributes to category strategy, provides recommendation to promotional strategy, proposes Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) for key channels and key customers.
- Ensures consumer centricity, applies Innovation levers, contributes and executes Innovation pipeline, maintains vibrancy via relevant renovation for his/her brands.
- Contribute to development of strong, functionally aligned brand and Integrated Commercial Plan (ICP).
- Responsible for execution of above the line and below the line activities in line with ICP.
- Tracks and monitors the brand performance, health and strategic alignment.
- Understands business impact of Marketing budgets and Trade spend.
- Contributes to the development of Big Ideas, communication strategies strategies and creates attractive and rewarding brand experiences.
- Work in partnership with creative and communication agencies and ensures all brand communication contributes to enhancing the company image of trusted NHW leader.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree level education preferably Bachelor of Commerce Degree or Degree in Marketing.
- A minimum of 3-years marketing experience handling brands.
What will make you successful:
- University degree in Marketing.
- Minimum 3-years marketing experience handling brands.
- Awareness of brand plans development and experience in brand activities execution.
- Good reporting & communication skills.
- Understanding of P&L statements.
- Strong organization and planning skills.
- Able to collaborate internally & externally.
- Project management experience
- Experience working with agencies.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 02 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Nestlé
In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.
Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.