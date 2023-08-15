Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Brick Layers
Job Description
Prevail International Group of Companies is looking for qualified and experienced candidates to join our team in various provinces in Zimbabwe. We are a leading company in the field of rural development, providing quality services and solutions to our clients. We are currently hiring for the above position
We are hiring for the following provinces: Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashinaland west, Masvingo, Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Constructing, repairing, and renovating buildings and structures in rural areas.
- Carpentry, masonry, roofing, painting, and other related tasks assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in building.
- At least 3 years of experience as a builder.
- Clean driving record.
- You must also be willing to travel and work in different locations as assigned.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested in any of these positions, please send your CV and cover letter to: infor@prevailinternational.com and TALKCHAT 077 300 7313.
NB: Please indicate the position and province you are applying for in the subject line. We offer competitive salaries, benefits, training opportunities, and career growth prospects. We are an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity and inclusion.
Deadline: 15 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Prevail International Group of Companies
.