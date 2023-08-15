Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Prevail International Group of Companies

Brick Layers

Prevail International Group of Companies
Aug. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prevail International Group of Companies is looking for qualified and experienced candidates to join our team in various provinces in Zimbabwe. We are a leading company in the field of rural development, providing quality services and solutions to our clients. We are currently hiring for the above position

We are hiring for the following provinces: Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashinaland west, Masvingo, Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Constructing, repairing, and renovating buildings and structures in rural areas.
  • Carpentry, masonry, roofing, painting, and other related tasks assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in building.
  • At least 3 years of experience as a builder.
  • Clean driving record.
  • You must also be willing to travel and work in different locations as assigned.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in any of these positions, please send your CV and cover letter to: infor@prevailinternational.com and TALKCHAT 077 300 7313.

NB: Please indicate the position and province you are applying for in the subject line. We offer competitive salaries, benefits, training opportunities, and career growth prospects. We are an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity and inclusion.

Deadline: 15 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prevail International Group of Companies

Website
+263 242 443 831-2
info@prevailinternational.com

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Prevail International Group of Companies
Prevail International Group of Companies

Solar installation personnel

Deadline:
Prevail International Group of Companies
Prevail International Group of Companies

Fence installers

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Assistant Builder x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback