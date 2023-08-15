Brick Layers

Job Description

Prevail International Group of Companies is looking for qualified and experienced candidates to join our team in various provinces in Zimbabwe. We are a leading company in the field of rural development, providing quality services and solutions to our clients. We are currently hiring for the above position

We are hiring for the following provinces: Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashinaland west, Masvingo, Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South.

Duties and Responsibilities

Constructing, repairing, and renovating buildings and structures in rural areas.

Carpentry, masonry, roofing, painting, and other related tasks assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in building.

At least 3 years of experience as a builder.

Clean driving record.

You must also be willing to travel and work in different locations as assigned.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in any of these positions, please send your CV and cover letter to: infor@prevailinternational.com and TALKCHAT 077 300 7313.