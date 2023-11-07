Pindula|Search Pindula
Verify Engineering

Bricklayer x2

Verify Engineering
Nov. 07, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that have arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Laying bricks.
  • Applying or removing mortar with a trowel.
  • Working accurately from detailed plans and specifications.
  • Sealing foundations with damp-resistant materials.
  • Using spirit levels and plumb lines to check building alignment.
  • Using hand tools, power tools and brick-cutting machines.
  • Constructing arches and ornamental brickwork.
  • Repairing and maintaining building blocks.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2+ years working in a similar position.
  • Class 1 Journeyman Bricklayer.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send applications to:

Verify Engineering Pvt Ltd

Cnr Nelson Mandela & 4th Street,

Beverly Court Building, 4th Floor.

Causeway, Harare

OR Email to: recruitment@verify.co.zw

Deadline: 07 November 2023

Verify Engineering

Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare

