Bricklayer x2
Verify Engineering
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that have arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Laying bricks.
- Applying or removing mortar with a trowel.
- Working accurately from detailed plans and specifications.
- Sealing foundations with damp-resistant materials.
- Using spirit levels and plumb lines to check building alignment.
- Using hand tools, power tools and brick-cutting machines.
- Constructing arches and ornamental brickwork.
- Repairing and maintaining building blocks.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2+ years working in a similar position.
- Class 1 Journeyman Bricklayer.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send applications to:
Verify Engineering Pvt Ltd
Cnr Nelson Mandela & 4th Street,
Beverly Court Building, 4th Floor.
Causeway, Harare
OR Email to: recruitment@verify.co.zw
Deadline: 07 November 2023
