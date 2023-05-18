Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Builder: 2-year Contract (Matabeleland South Province)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
May. 26, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies within the Rural Electrification Agency.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Construct biogas digesters and solar projects housing units.
  • Read and interpret plans.
  • Supervise sites and assistant builder.
  • Mobilize resources needed to implement operational plans.
  • Repair and maintain sites.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 2 Journey in Bricklaying or equivalent.
  • 2 years relevant experience in biogas construction.
  • Plumbing and Roofing experience is an added advantage.
  • Class 4 Driver's Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Provincial Rural Electrification Manager

Matabeleland South Province

6th Floor Package Centre 

Bulawayo

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

Related Jobs

Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Property Development Officer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More