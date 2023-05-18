Builder: 2-year Contract (Matabeleland South Province)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies within the Rural Electrification Agency.

Duties and Responsibilities

Construct biogas digesters and solar projects housing units.

Read and interpret plans.

Supervise sites and assistant builder.

Mobilize resources needed to implement operational plans.

Repair and maintain sites.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 2 Journey in Bricklaying or equivalent.

2 years relevant experience in biogas construction.

Plumbing and Roofing experience is an added advantage.

Class 4 Driver's Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Provincial Rural Electrification Manager

Matabeleland South Province

6th Floor Package Centre

Bulawayo

Deadline: 26 May 2023