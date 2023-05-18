Builder: 2-year Contract (Matabeleland South Province)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies within the Rural Electrification Agency.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Construct biogas digesters and solar projects housing units.
- Read and interpret plans.
- Supervise sites and assistant builder.
- Mobilize resources needed to implement operational plans.
- Repair and maintain sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 2 Journey in Bricklaying or equivalent.
- 2 years relevant experience in biogas construction.
- Plumbing and Roofing experience is an added advantage.
- Class 4 Driver's Licence.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:
Provincial Rural Electrification Manager
Matabeleland South Province
6th Floor Package Centre
Bulawayo
Deadline: 26 May 2023