Builder/ Bricklayer

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Building/constructing durawalls, broken walls, concrete slabs, concrete columns and any other super structures.

Laying pavers, floor/wall tiles.

Wall plastering and screeds.

Measuring and preparing Bills of Quantities for materials.

Understanding and interpreting engineering/architectural drawings.

Understanding all the building services and their functionality.

Preparing and planning maintenance schedules.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes, a Class 1 Journeyman Builder Certificate and a minimum of 3 years post qualification experience.

The successful candidate must have his/her own tools.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: