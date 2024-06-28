Building Lecturer
Job Description
Gweru Polytechnic is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above-mentioned post which has risen at Gweru Polytechnic.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Brick and Block Laying or equivalent.
- Skilled Worker Class One (1).
- Journeyman Certificate.
- A Degree or Diploma in Construction Engineering or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- For all posts, a teaching qualification and a relevant experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), certified copies of birth certificate, national identity (ID), academic and professional qualifications, should be submitted on or before 28 June 2024.
The applications should be addressed to:
The Principal
Gweru Polytechnic
Box 137, Gweru
e-mail address: gwerupolyhr@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews. Former civil servants must attach a copy of clearance letter.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Gweru Polytechnic
Gweru Polytechnic College is a technical college located in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, providing over 60 courses in five divisions. The college is located 1.5 km north of Gweru city centre. Its focus is technical education and training for industry and commerce in Zimbabwe.