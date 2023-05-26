Bursar (Harare)

Job Description
The Bursar is responsible for professional handling of all finances at the centre, submitting returns and preparing all books for both internal and external audit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receipting and bank all monies received at the center.
- Typing and filing at the center.
- Maintaining the Petty cash Account.
- Preparing and transmitting all returns to Head Office.
- Maintaining accurate registers for all types leave.
- Preparing all accounts in readiness for the audit.
- Keeping up to date all records of assents and stock control registers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Accountancy.
Other
How to Apply
If you are intersted please send your CV and copies of all qualifications (academic and professional) to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 31 May 2023