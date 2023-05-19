Business Analyst (B2B)

Job Description

The main purpose of the role is to help B2B customers implement business impacting digital solutions by acting as the technical liaison between B2B customers, Econet internal teams and any relevant technology partners. They do this by eliciting requirements, gathering information, documenting processes, and confirm the final solution with technical teams, the business and end users. A business analyst plays a vital role in discovering the actual needs of stakeholders and not just what they desire.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as liaison between technical and non-technical customers, effectively providing automated solutions to business problems and assisting business units realize business value.

Guide the process of business value formulation and definition through a Business Case document.

Collaborating with senior management, Service Delivery manager and Solution Manager on client account management and growth.

Facilitate and lead teams in the client business requirements definition process.

Work with the B2B customers to fully understand their organization/industry, and make sure all of their requirements are captured using the various requirements solicitation techniques.

Review and ensure business requirements and, scope statements contain the required level of detail, and capture all edge cases so that there is a minimal level of ambiguity, to allow the development team to correctly interpret business needs.

Continuous monitoring of products and solutions to ensure they still meet the expected benefits, and they are operating efficiently and cost effectively.

Represent customer’s interests and requirements to the service delivery departments and support them in ensuring the right product/solution is delivered in an efficient manner.

Enforces partners and the department’s compliance to terms and conditions as stipulated by Service Level Agreements and Contracts.

Ensure the requirements traceability matrix is in place and followed during testing to ensure the complete set of customer requirements are tested and meet user acceptance criteria.

Contribute to identification of opportunities to improve product offerings and satisfy business requirements for the Enterprise Business function.

Drive customer or industry specific innovationEvaluate strategic alignment of customer requirements and project deliverables versus business strategy and existing Products and Services PortfolioManage project formation.

Maintain system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.

Relevant IIBA certifications, Agile BA & Togaf Enterprise architecture certifications will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/business-analyst-b2b-x1/

Deadline: 23 May 2023