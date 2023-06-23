Business Analyst

Job Description
To provide an interface between business and technical with focus on leading and facilitating the service request lifecycle through customer related service request responses, business rules and requirements solicitation from requesters, business requirements reviews and feasibility assessments, business requirements specification coordination across program areas leading to technical specifications and related artefacts review.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides information necessary for and contributes to management strategic planning and decision making.
- Guide the process of business value formulation and definition through a Business Case document.
- Guides and supervises the development of business and user requirements that support projects or system enhancements.
- Acts as liaison between technical and non-technical customers, effectively providing automated solutions to business problems and assisting business units realize business value.
- Facilitate and lead project teams in the business requirements definition and elicitation process.
- Work with the business teams to fully understand their products, and make sure all of their requirements are captured.
- Prepares technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends.
- Meets with stakeholders to establish current and future priorities with Technology Services components to support the program’s business needs and realise business value.
- Identifies and documents steps to establish priorities and highlights opportunities for intra and cross-divisional collaboration.
- Analyses Key Performance Indicators for all ICT Systems to better understand and advise on potential for business process and performance improvement.
- Create and evaluate proposals under guidance from management to improve the overall efficiency of operations within the business.
- Improves systems by studying current practices complex technical and managerial processes and designing modifications that promote productivity and efficiency.
- Evaluates strategic alignment of requirements and project deliverables versus business strategy and existing Products and Services Portfolio.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business, Engineering, ICT, Computer Science or equivalent.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a relevant Business environment either as a Business Analyst, Commercial / Financial Analyst or Business Modelling
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/business-analyst-x1-2/
Deadline: 21 June 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.