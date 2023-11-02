Business Analyst
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
Provide a detailed analysis of products, services, channels in a comprehensive manner. It is also the intention of this role to provide meaningful operational dashboards for sales and marketing as well as Finance for the real time management of various issues that have a financial impact.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide monthly reports analyzing the company’s total revenue performance, detailing actual performance versus goals based on product and channel.
- Develops, implements, and manages financial specific rules to channels and products.
- Assesses channel profitability.Prepares commercial annual business plan.
- Review of monthly revenue and cost of sales reports – actual vs budget and prior year.
- Analyses of product profitability reports.
- Reviews financial risk evaluation reports for new products and services.Evaluation of IFRS requirements on new products and services.
- Prepares high level operational reports.
- Review of Potraz Quarterly Input Submission.
- Provides information necessary for and contributes to management strategic planning and decision making.
- Identifies and documents steps to establish priorities and highlights opportunities for intra and cross-divisional collaboration.
- Evaluates strategic alignment of requirements and project deliverables versus business strategy and existing Products and Services Portfolio.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a relevant Business environment either as a Business Analyst, Commercial / Financial Analyst or Business Modelling.
Deadline: 07 November 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
