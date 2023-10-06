Business Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities. Through this assignment, EGPAF DELTA2 will provide TA to the direct COVID-19 pandemic response, and towards mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on ongoing programs and service delivery in Zimbabwe.

The Business Analyst will provide technical assistance to develop the Malaria module of Impilo electronic health system as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Business Analyst will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. The duration of this assignment is six (6) months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct market analyses to identify opportunities for improving Malaria-related initiatives.

Work closely with stakeholders to gather detailed business requirements and define functional specifications.

Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions.

Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Ideal candidates should hold a bachelor's degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, Healthcare Administration, or a related field and have a minimum of 3 years of professional development experience.

Demonstrated experience in conducting business analysis specifically for health software development projects and have a solid background working with software developers, understanding the intricacies of software development operations and the entire software development lifecycle.

A proficiency in using business analytical tools is essential, coupled with a deep understanding of diverse business models and analytical techniques.

Strong documentation and specification skills are crucial, as well as excellent verbal and written communication skills, allowing for effective conveyance and articulation of insights and findings.

Competencies: