Business Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities. Through this assignment, EGPAF DELTA2 will provide TA to the direct COVID-19 pandemic response, and towards mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on ongoing programs and service delivery in Zimbabwe.
The Business Analyst will provide technical assistance to develop the Malaria module of Impilo electronic health system as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Business Analyst will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. The duration of this assignment is six (6) months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct market analyses to identify opportunities for improving Malaria-related initiatives.
- Work closely with stakeholders to gather detailed business requirements and define functional specifications.
- Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions.
- Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ideal candidates should hold a bachelor's degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, Healthcare Administration, or a related field and have a minimum of 3 years of professional development experience.
- Demonstrated experience in conducting business analysis specifically for health software development projects and have a solid background working with software developers, understanding the intricacies of software development operations and the entire software development lifecycle.
- A proficiency in using business analytical tools is essential, coupled with a deep understanding of diverse business models and analytical techniques.
- Strong documentation and specification skills are crucial, as well as excellent verbal and written communication skills, allowing for effective conveyance and articulation of insights and findings.
Competencies:
- The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results. The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Manager:
- Developing Others – Developing others is a person’s ability to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods. o Managing Conflict – Managing conflict is a person’s ability to encourage creative tension and differences of opinions. He/she will anticipate and take steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations while resolving conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner.
- Managing People – Managing people is a person’s ability to build and manage a workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs. He/she will ensure that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised, and rewarded. He/she will also manage a multi-cultural workforce and a variety of workforce situations.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://phe.tbe.taleo.net/phe02/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=PEDAIDS&cws=41&rid=3069
Deadline: 10 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
The Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), a recognized leader in the global effort to eliminate paediatric AIDS, is also one of the most successful international implementation organizations for paediatric, adolescent, youth, and adult HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. EGPAF currently provides technical assistance (TA) at the health facility, community, district, and national levels in 20 countries to effectively support implementation, scale-up and evaluation of HIV, TB and epidemic preparedness and response programs. EGPAF is able to provide high-impact, high-quality, innovative, contextually responsive TA across a wide range of areas including health system strengthening, strategic information and evaluation, operational research, community engagement, organizational development, innovation/emerging technical priorities, project management, and HIV/TB/COVID-19 service delivery. EGPAF's decades of experience in epidemic prevention and control as a technical leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS has made the organization uniquely prepared to respond to pandemics.
For more information, please visit the EGPAF website: www.pedaids.org