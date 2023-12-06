Business Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Business Analyst for the Impilo E-HR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The contract of employment for this position will support the epidemiology and strategic information scope of work and is renewable yearly subject to availability of funding and satisfactory performance of the candidate.

The position holder reports to the Technical Project Lead and works with the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) team and existing partners to establish business process requirements in line with solution deployment goals identified in the software development roadmap.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and analyse existing business processes of the software development team with respect to solution governance, facility training, and data use and identify current gaps.

Determine strategies for closing identified gaps in business processes and practices across key technical assistance packages and programmatic work streams.

Communicate business requirements and needed action steps to software development team and MoHCC technical and programmatic partners.

Conduct visits to health facilities and administrative offices as needed to gather inputs for business and technical requirements.

Review, analyse and evaluate business and user needs and documents findings and recommend changes to business processes to increase system effectiveness for end users.

Validate the business need for solutions to business problems and process improvements.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information System/ Computer Science or Equivalent Degree.

Demonstrated experience in performing business analysis for health software development projects.

Experience working with software developers and in software development operations and understanding of the software development lifecycle.

Experience using business analytical tools.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.