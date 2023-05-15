Business Analysts

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced CAPABLE TEAM PLAYERS to fill the posts which have arisen in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO).

Location: Bulawayo, Gwanda, Harare, Lupane & Bindura.

Purpose of the Job: The positions exist to handle loan enquiries, processing of applications and administering of accounts on behalf of SMEDCO as well as ensure the successful implementation of the Corporations mandate to all stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing brief analysis reports on projects requiring funding for approval to ensure informed decision making.

Evaluating reports to assess the viability of a project to ensure that the project will be a success and to guarantee implementation of the project.

Performing credit checks on clients' financial history.

Conducting periodic visits to clients as part of pre-assessment and post-assessment of projects to assess how projects are operating and to create solutions to address challenges being encountered.

Performing market analysis for reduction Of risk and mitigating those risks for the benefit of the organization.

Preparation of reports relating to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) highlighting how they are benefiting from funds availed to them by SMEDCO.

Performing financial appraisals which enable applicants to be assessed for financial assistance.

Conduct MSME training as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Economics, Business Studies, Accounting, Entrepreneurship or other relevant qualification.

Knowledge of Excel and Micro is a requirement.

2 years relevant working experiences.

Exceptional analytical skills.

Familiarity with the MSMEs sector or lending environment is a must

Clean Class 4 Drivers License.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should submit an application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file and indicating the preferred location to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw

Deadline: 26 May 2023