Business Assistant Cum Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Provide administrative support services to management and projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Filing all paperwork for quick identification.

Sourcing quotations for all mining consumables and accessories.

Submits and reconciles expense reports.

Scheduling meetings and taking minutes.

Coordinates travel arrangements.

Plans and organises travel iteneraries including accommodation and transportation.

Coordinates logistics and reconciles expenses.

Qualifications and Experience

A business degree in Administration, Supply Chain, Business Studies, or related.

Any professional qualifications in administration or procurement an advantage with at least 2 years experience.

Ability to speak, hear and write Chinese language will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants to send applications with proof of qualifications to: auxinminingserviceszim2@gmail.com

Deadline: 24 January 2024