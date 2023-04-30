Business Class Lounge Attendant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide guests with prompt and courteous service.

Greet passengers as they enter the Lounge, perform the necessary checks before admission and introduce them to all aspects of the Lounge; advise them of all available services and help where required.

Keep all passengers in the lounge informed regarding their flight departure and any other information pertaining to their flight.

Liaise with catering company to ensure food products are of high standard in freshness and in appearance.

Stock all the self-service areas, clean up during and after guests and assist in food preparation.

Completion of necessary documentation for passengers and submission of charge records to accounts for billing purposes on a weekly basis.

Compilation of weekly reports for revenue and expenditure.

Banking cash receipts.

Maintaining stocks and supplies and ensuring that items meet quality standard.

Complying with all company and legal procedures relating to food safety, hygiene, health and safety and personal requirements.

Have full knowledge of all VIPS, First Class and Business Class Arrivals.

Assist guests at their tables and take note of feedback from guests and advise superior.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

5 0 levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 A levels passes.

A degree in Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing, Public Relations, International Relations, Protocol, or equivalent qualifications.

At least 2 years customer service experience in hospitality, preferably in airlines, airport services and hotels.

Good command of written and spoken English is mandatory.

Candidates should attach full length photo in formal attire.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letters, which clearly showing the position they are applying for, CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: humancapita1365@gmail.com

NB: Women are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 07 May 2023