Business Development Administrator

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Client Relationship Management/ Marketing:
- Sales Pitching
- Conducting market research and segmentation
- Performing competitor analysis
- Classification of customers and allocating customers to Account Managers.
- Retaining corporate, loyal and profitable customers.
- Scheduling and visiting corporate clients.
- Attending to and resolving customer complaints.
- Performing customer satisfaction surveys.
- Strategic Networking.
Financial Performance:
- Managing critical costs e.g. bond paper, telephone & fuel consumption.
- Managing debtors.
Internal Quality Process:
- Establishing and maintaining Service Level Agreements and service standards.
- Complying with quality assurance.
- Complying with legal, statutory and licensing requirements.
People Management:
- Identifying performance gaps, training and development needs of subordinates.
- Evaluating the performance of subordinates through job performance programme.
- Ensuring that Appraisals are done and submitted on time.
- Supervising and motivating staff.
- To have effective succession plan for business continuity.
Profitability and Cashflow Management:
- Ensuring that shipments are delivered on time.
- Ensuring that customer clearances are done on time so as to avoid demurrages.
- Ensuring that loading authorities & Duty Authorisations are given in time.
- Participate in responding to bid tenders, i.e. pricing, terms and conditions.
- Providing sales leads to Business Development.
Freight Forwarding & Communication:
- Liaising with Clients regarding the nature of goods and shipments specifications.
- Management of all duty and forwarding quotations to clients and ensure that quotations are responded to on time.
- Receiving feedback from clients regarding quotations given.
- Giving technical advice to clients.
- Liaising with other branches and service providers regarding the movement of shipments.
- Updating clients on shipment movement
Report writing/Management Meetings:
- Writing of reports for monthly, quarterly and annually for Business Development Department.
- Presenting reports in a manner required by Managing Director.
- Participation and contributing in Management Committee meetings
- Attend and participate in meetings which that MD may call for from time to time.
- Data Capturing
Digital Marketing and Content Management:
- Ensuring that content is posted on a weekly basis on all social media accounts and website.
- Analysing and managing social media and website content.
Customs Clearing:
- Customs tariffing and classification.
- Liaison with Customs Clearing department for all customs clearing jobs.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Transport and Logistics Management, Diploma in Customs Legislation and Procedures, FIATA Diploma in Freight Forwarding
- Acceptable: Diploma in Forwarding and Diploma in Customs Legislation and Procedures.
- Commercial, Industrial of Professional experience: 5years Acceptable: 3years
- (2 years experience in Customs tariffing and Classification, Experience in Sales & Marketing, Sales Administration, Customer satisfaction survey and Strategy).
- Specific in-company experience required: 5 years Acceptable: 3years
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs on: employment48@gmail.com
Deadline: 10 June 2023