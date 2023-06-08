Pindula|
Veer Freight Private Limited

Business Development Administrator

Veer Freight Private Limited
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Client Relationship Management/ Marketing:

  • Sales Pitching
  • Conducting market research and segmentation
  • Performing competitor analysis
  • Classification of customers and allocating customers to Account Managers.
  • Retaining corporate, loyal and profitable customers.
  • Scheduling and visiting corporate clients.
  • Attending to and resolving customer complaints.
  • Performing customer satisfaction surveys.
  • Strategic Networking.

Financial Performance:

  • Managing critical costs e.g. bond paper, telephone & fuel consumption.
  • Managing debtors.

Internal Quality Process:

  • Establishing and maintaining Service Level Agreements and service standards.
  • Complying with quality assurance.
  • Complying with legal, statutory and licensing requirements.

People Management:

  • Identifying performance gaps, training and development needs of subordinates.
  • Evaluating the performance of subordinates through job performance programme.
  • Ensuring that Appraisals are done and submitted on time.
  • Supervising and motivating staff.
  • To have effective succession plan for business continuity.

Profitability and Cashflow Management:

  • Ensuring that shipments are delivered on time.
  • Ensuring that customer clearances are done on time so as to avoid demurrages.
  • Ensuring that loading authorities & Duty Authorisations are given in time.
  • Participate in responding to bid tenders, i.e. pricing, terms and conditions.
  • Providing sales leads to Business Development.

Freight Forwarding & Communication:

  • Liaising with Clients regarding the nature of goods and shipments specifications.
  • Management of all duty and forwarding quotations to clients and ensure that quotations are responded to on time.
  • Receiving feedback from clients regarding quotations given.
  • Giving technical advice to clients.
  • Liaising with other branches and service providers regarding the movement of shipments.
  • Updating clients on shipment movement

Report writing/Management Meetings:

  • Writing of reports for monthly, quarterly and annually for Business Development Department.
  • Presenting reports in a manner required by Managing Director.
  • Participation and contributing in Management Committee meetings
  • Attend and participate in meetings which that MD may call for from time to time.
  • Data Capturing

Digital Marketing and Content Management:

  • Ensuring that content is posted on a weekly basis on all social media accounts and website.
  • Analysing and managing social media and website content.

Customs Clearing:

  • Customs tariffing and classification.
  • Liaison with Customs Clearing department for all customs clearing jobs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Transport and Logistics Management, Diploma in Customs Legislation and Procedures, FIATA Diploma in Freight Forwarding
  • Acceptable: Diploma in Forwarding and Diploma in Customs Legislation and Procedures.
  • Commercial, Industrial of Professional experience: 5years Acceptable: 3years
  • (2 years experience in Customs tariffing and Classification, Experience in Sales & Marketing, Sales Administration, Customer satisfaction survey and Strategy).
  • Specific in-company experience required: 5 years Acceptable: 3years

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs on: employment48@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Veer Freight Private Limited

Website
+263 779 729 218

Veer-Freight (Private) Limited is an International Freight Forwarding company located in Harare, Zimbabwe. Our field of activity includes the full range of Customs Clearance Services, Freight forwarding and Warehousing Services only but to mention a few.

