Business Development Associate

During your 12 – 18-month training and development phase you will experience all aspects of Wealth Advisory, successful candidates will be representing and booking appointments on behalf of their Wealth Advisor with clients based throughout the region and I think we can all agree that in a time like this everyone is looking to save money where they can, protecting their assets with tax and market efficient products.

About the Group:

As one of the world’s leading financial advisory, private banking, investment banking and asset management organisations, deVere Group prides itself on providing high-class, professional advice to expatriate clients and investors all over the world. We advise 85,000 clients in 100 countries with $10bn under advice and administration and are the owners of Work Place Solutions the appointed pension advisor for the BBC, Rolls Royce, Total & Credit Suisse.

Our success speaks for itself with countless Awards from our peers and a business that not only grows upwards but outwards to ensure we are at the forefront of the industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Learning the 3 Pillars of Wealth Management.

Researching and prospecting potential clients.

Make outbound calls / social media contact to potential clients.

Attend client meetings alongside your Wealth Advisor to learn the industry from the inside out.

Provide guidance on accessing our FinTech applications on Google Play and the AppStore

For more complex clients, book appointments with your allocated Wealth Advisor to provide full holistic advice.

Take part in twice daily training sessions with your Manager, Technical Training Team along with Institutional training teams to continue to be upskilled.

Using deVere’s own online learning library to blend the hard, soft and educational skills required to become a fully qualified and competent Wealth Advisor.

Qualifications and Experience

You must be entrepreneurial. Thinking outside the box will help you succeed.

You must be relentless. If you give up easily, this job is not for you.

You must be a leader. The ability to guide others is key.

You must be teachable. We are not looking for the finished article.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Get in touch if your prepared to work hard and would like a prestigious career in wealth management and Fintech.Generate a Whatsapp Message