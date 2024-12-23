Business Development Manager

Excellent business acumenship.

Highly developed communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proven ability and intelligence to identify and analyse trends, issues and concepts in the business-technological space.

Project business management skills particularly, the ability to follow multiple and multi-faceted business ideas and projects.

Eagerness to find new business opportunities and a propensity to deep-diving into new domains and unknown territories.

Ability to think and act strategically, balancing conflicting requirements and delivering high impact in line with University objectives.

Ability to form excellent working relationships with academics, researchers and senior staff.

Ability to manage failure and expectations.

Good ICT skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:

Application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

BINDURA

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024.

