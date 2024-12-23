Business Development Manager
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Bindura University of Science Education is seeking a Business Development Manager to work at the Institution’s Innovation Hub. The successful candidate will report to the Director, Research and Innovation, and shall be responsible for overseeing the development and operation of business ventures in the University’s Innovation Hub and Industrial Park. The University’s Innovation Hub seeks to be a catalyst for the provision of goods and services by unlocking Intellectual Property through commercialization of research and innovation outputs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working with students and staff to identify, develop and implement innovation projects that are consistent with the University’s ambition to produce goods and services for economic growth.
- Promoting and facilitating the identification, development and commercialization of intellectual property in the University.
- Coordinating incubation of innovations and spearheading the formation of start-up and spinoff companies.
- Assisting innovators in developing bankable business proposals based on a working prototype, thereby reducing market and technical uncertainty.
- Assisting in the development of key financial metrics to ensure sustainability of commercialized projects.
- Proactively developing, leading and supporting partnerships, programmes and projects in collaboration with business, industry and other third parties in support of the University’s strategic objectives for commercialization of research and innovation outputs.
- Identifying, building and maintaining sources of funding and venture capital.
- Facilitating training of key staff to enhance their skills and build confidence in business management.
- Coordinating activities that ramp up the fledgling businesses to a point where they can stand on their own, i.e., through building the businesses to levels of predictability in terms of sales and operations.
- Screening potential business deals, market analysis, deal requirements, evaluating options and resolving internal priorities, and recommending equity investments.
- Performing market research to identify new opportunities and engage with management to determine the most viable, cost-effective approaches to pursue new business opportunities.
- Providing regular strategic reports and recommendations detailing business performance and identified opportunities.
- Providing coherent, high quality and effective services to all key internal and external customers.
- Providing business and operational support, including monitoring and reporting on business plans, milestones, and deliverables, to ensure time, cost and quality indicators are in line with approved business plans.
- Updating and collating documentation and records regarding relevant issues, policies, and practices to ensure the delivery of business complies with relevant legislation and frameworks.
- Undertaking basic research and analysis in assigned Business areas and contribute to the preparation of briefs to support informed decision making and planning.
- Performing other related duties, as assigned by the Director Research and Innovation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Masters degree and an Undergraduate degree from a recognized University/Institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Administration, Business Management, Marketing, Economics and Finance.
- A minimum of three (3) years post qualification working experience of which two (2) years’ must be in managing a business venture particularly in business development, sales or marketing.
Skills/Competences:
- Excellent business acumenship.
- Highly developed communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Proven ability and intelligence to identify and analyse trends, issues and concepts in the business-technological space.
- Project business management skills particularly, the ability to follow multiple and multi-faceted business ideas and projects.
- Eagerness to find new business opportunities and a propensity to deep-diving into new domains and unknown territories.
- Ability to think and act strategically, balancing conflicting requirements and delivering high impact in line with University objectives.
- Ability to form excellent working relationships with academics, researchers and senior staff.
- Ability to manage failure and expectations.
- Good ICT skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
- Application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura