Business Development Manager: Fidelity Life Asset Management (Harare)

Serve as the primary point of contact for investors in our listed products under management.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with current and potential investors, providing regular updates on performance, market insights, and fund developments.

Address investor inquiries and concerns promptly, ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.

Coordinate investor meetings, roadshows, and presentations, effectively communicating the value proposition of our listed products.

Monitor investor feedback and market trends, providing insights to senior management to drive product enhancements and market.

Sales and Marketing Support:

Support sales efforts by providing investment knowledge and insights to potential clients.

Collaborate with the Marketing team to develop sales collateral, presentations, and pitch materials.

Assist in conducting product training sessions for the sales team, enhancing their understanding of our offerings and investment strategies.

Contribute to the development of marketing campaigns and initiatives, targeting specific client segments.

Market Intelligence:

Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and regulatory changes affecting the asset management industry.

Analyse market data and feedback to identify opportunities for product development and enhancement.

Provide regular reports to senior management, highlighting key market insights and potential business opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field (Master's degree preferred).

Proven experience in business development or investor relations within the asset management industry.

Strong knowledge of financial markets, investment products, and regulations.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with clients, investors, and industry stakeholders.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex investment concepts to a wide range of audiences.

Strong negotiation and influencing skills to guide potential clients through the sales process.

Analytical mindset and proficiency in financial analysis to support investment-related discussions.

Proactive and self-motivated, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to adapt to changing market conditions and industry dynamics.

Availability for travel to meet with clients and attend industry events as required.

Other

How to Apply

If you have a passion for the asset management industry, a talent for building relationships, and the drive to contribute to our company's growth, we invite you to apply. Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates.

Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@zimre.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.

Deadline: 21 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message