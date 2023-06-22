Oxfam is committed to preventing any type of unwanted behaviour at work including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, lack of integrity and financial misconduct; and promoting the welfare of children, young people and adults. Oxfam expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment through our code of conduct. We place a high priority on ensuring that only those who share and demonstrate our values are recruited to work for us.

Note: All offers of employment will be subject to satisfactory references and may be subject to appropriate screening checks, which can include criminal records and terrorism finance checks.

Background

Oxfam started working in southern Africa in the 1980s. Since then, we have implemented both development and humanitarian programmes to support practical and innovative ways for people to lift themselves out of poverty.

We work with local stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the root causes which keep people in poverty. Oxfam is currently collaborating with the Government, international and local CSOs, UN Agencies and other stakeholders.

Oxfam envisions Southern Africa free of extreme inequality and injustice; a society where citizens and particularly women across all age groups claim and exercise their rights and responsibilities and can influence decisions that affect their lives.

Our programs aim to promote women’s rights, good governance and accountability, resilient livelihoods, as well as enhance preparedness, reduce vulnerability to disaster and ensure an effective response to humanitarian crises.

Contract type: Fixed Term – 1 year, renewable subject to availability of funding

Location: Any country of the Southern Africa countries with right to work (Malawi/ Mozambique/ Zambia/ Zimbabwe)

Duties and Responsibilities

The Business Development Manager will support the Southern African Business Development and Support Lead in providing strategic support on resource mobilization across different thematic areas in the region.

They will be supporting the development and implementation of the regions resource mobilization strategies; while building partnerships with donors and civil society stakeholders; identifying new funding opportunities and addressing key financial and reputational risks.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement is a university degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Law, Economics, or International Development or other relevant experience.

Excellent understanding of different aspects of quality programming (for example: partnership, participation, accountability, innovation, gender and monitoring, evaluation and learning) and how these can be incorporated into different interventions.

Demonstrable experience and success in engaging with bilateral and multilateral donors for an international agency like Oxfam.

Demonstrated ability to devise and implement resource mobilisation strategies .

Proven ability to identify new business opportunities and partnerships.

Experience of working with technical teams to develop program proposals that are funded by institutional donors

Good familiarity with government decision-making processes, both political and technical, including budget processes, appropriation, protocols, and communications.

Strong proven ability to identify and articulate strategic and policy issues through effective oral and written briefs

Excellent computer skills, including various office applications and internet navigation

Ability to work in a cross regional Team and support work across the region.

Desirables:

Knowledge and experience of EU grants.

Ability to work effectively with others in a team across institutional boundaries and business units

Ability to make effective, timely decisions and take prudent risks.

Knowledge of region political, economic and social aspects.

Good knowledge and awareness of issues related to Oxfam’s strategic objectives and theories of change.

Some knowledge of Portuguese will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.oxfam.org.uk/vacancy/business-development-manager-int9688/19562/description/

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Oxfam is an equal opportunities employer, we are committed to ensuring diversity and gender equality within our organisation.

Deadline: 04 July 2023