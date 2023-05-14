Business Development Manager: Vice Chancellors Office (Business Development)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

The Business Development Manager reports to the Director Business Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and managing a network of entrepreneurs, start-ups, mentors, institution funding agencies, investors and industry.

Assisting entrepreneurs in proposal writing and business development.

Establishing strategic partnerships for Great Zimbabwe University and drafting Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

Assessing the business potential of innovations and providing advice to innovators.

Developing and sustaining sound relationships with internal and external stakeholders and clients.

Providing awareness of innovations and product development processes.

Liaising with potential investors and negotiating business deals.

Spearheading the development and reviewing of Great Zimbabwe University business development policies.

Organising events to facilitate collaborations, technology tie-ups and business development.

Growing the brand equity of the Great Zimbabwe University businesses.

Coordinating and facilitating school based business development meetings.

Any other duties assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have at least a Masters Degree in Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management, Marketing and Marketing Strategy or Management of Business Administration and a first degree in the related field.

Applicants should have at least three (3) years’ experience in business management.

The applicant must have experience in sales, marketing or related field with strong communication skills.

University experience would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=103. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023