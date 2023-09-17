Business Development Managers x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from mature and suitably qualified, experienced candidates for the above positions of Business Development Managers, in our organization based in Norton. The positions report to the Deputy Director General. The key performance/ results areas and person specifications of the positions are highlighted below:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting and Supporting the Deputy Director General in the implementation of the Institute’s training business goals, with particular emphasis on developing and sustaining training programmes in the public and private sectors.

Marketing and informing clients about the services offered by ZIPAM.

Providing administrative training services to Government, parastatals, local authorities and, with the approval of the Deputy Director General, to any interested persons, organization or institution.

Facilitating and lecturing in ZIPAM programmes.

Liaising with the ZIPAM administrative staff prior to and during the delivery of training services.

Liaising with the Finance Department the costing of programmes.

Liaising with the ZIPAM Research team in developing new training programmes.

Monitoring and evaluating training programmes.

Sitting on Academic boards and committees.

Collaborating and securing Memorandum of Understanding for training contracts with other organizations and affiliate Institutions.

Carrying out any other business tasks and assignments as directed by the Deputy Director General.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Masters Degree.

Hands on experience in managing and executing training and development programs. Track record in designing and executing successful training programs.

Experience in marketing and or business development.

At least five [5] years’ experience in a similar position.

Experience of having worked in the Public Sector is an added advantage.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified interested candidates should send their applications together with detailed CVs, certified copies of academic and professional certificatesto: ziparecruit@gmail.com or to: Director General, P.O. Box 126, Norton.

Deadline: 30 September 2023