Business Development Officer: Financial Services & Insurance

Job Description

We are seeking a driven and experienced Business Development Officer (BDO) to join our growing team. In this role, you will leverage your expertise in the financial services and insurance sector to identify and develop new business opportunities within this key market. You will utilize your strong relationship-building skills and understanding of industry trends to secure new partnerships and drive revenue growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and qualify potential clients within the financial services and insurance sector, including banks, wealth management firms, insurance companies, and brokers.

Develop and implement targeted strategies to penetrate and establish relationships with key decision-makers within these institutions.

Leverage existing relationships and industry knowledge to secure new business opportunities for our [products/services].

Conduct thorough research to understand client needs, market trends, and regulatory landscape within the financial services and insurance sector.

Develop and deliver compelling proposals and presentations that showcase the value proposition of our offerings and address specific client challenges.

Negotiate contracts and pricing structures that are favourable to both parties.

Manage and maintain strong relationships with key financial services and insurance industry stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date on industry regulations and compliance requirements relevant to our offerings.

Track and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to sales pipeline, lead generation, and conversion rates.

Utilize CRM systems effectively to manage client interactions, track opportunities, and generate reports.

Collaborate effectively with internal teams, including sales, marketing, and product development, to ensure successful client engagement.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Insurance, or a related field.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in business development, preferably within the financial services and insurance sector.

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and securing new business opportunities within the financial services and insurance industry.

Strong understanding of the financial services and insurance landscape, including relevant products, regulations, and market trends.

Excellent relationship building and management skills, with a proven ability to build rapport with senior executives within financial institutions.

Effective communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Proficient in CRM systems and other relevant software tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities effectively.

Highly motivated and results-oriented with a strong work ethic.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

No direct e-mails and no canvassing.