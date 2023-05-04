Pindula|
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Business Development Officer For Contitouch Technologies

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
May. 15, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post mainly focused on the growing of the business for ICT Services Provider.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Product research and development.
  • Following up on business leads.
  • Coordinate meetings with customers.
  • Facilitate project implementation.
  • Maintaining relationships with potential and existing corporate customers through regular review visits.
  • Feeding future buying trends back to employers.
  • Gathering market and customer information.
  • Negotiating variations in price, delivery and specifications with customers.
  • Advising clients on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in ICTs.
  • Diploma or Higher in Sales and Marketing.
  • 5 years experience in business development in the ICTs Sector.
  • Excellent Customer Service.
  • Energetic and Dynamic.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

