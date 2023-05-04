Business Development Officer For Contitouch Technologies

Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post mainly focused on the growing of the business for ICT Services Provider.

Duties and Responsibilities

Product research and development.

Following up on business leads.

Coordinate meetings with customers.

Facilitate project implementation.

Maintaining relationships with potential and existing corporate customers through regular review visits.

Feeding future buying trends back to employers.

Gathering market and customer information.

Negotiating variations in price, delivery and specifications with customers.

Advising clients on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in ICTs.

Diploma or Higher in Sales and Marketing.

5 years experience in business development in the ICTs Sector.

Excellent Customer Service.

Energetic and Dynamic.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023