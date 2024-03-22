Business Development Officer: Government Partnerships

Job Description

We are seeking a driven and experienced Business Development Officer (BDO) to join our growing team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities within the government sector. You will leverage your existing relationships with government departments and understanding of government decision-making processes to secure new partnerships and drive revenue growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and qualify potential government clients within your assigned territory.

Develop and implement targeted strategies to penetrate and establish relationships with key decision-makers within government departments.

Leverage existing relationships and industry knowledge to secure new business opportunities.

Conduct thorough research to understand government needs, procurement processes, and decision-making criteria.

Develop and deliver compelling proposals and presentations that showcase the value proposition of our offerings to government agencies.

Negotiate contracts and pricing structures that are favorable to both parties.

Manage and maintain strong relationships with government officials and stakeholders.

Build and maintain a deep understanding of government regulations and compliance requirements.

Track and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to sales pipeline, lead generation, and conversion rates.

Utilize CRM systems effectively to manage customer interactions, track opportunities, and generate reports.

Collaborate effectively with internal teams, including sales, marketing, and product development, to ensure successful client engagement.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field.

Ideal candidate should have experience selling software and/or services

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and securing new business opportunities.

Strong understanding of government procurement processes and decision-making structures.

Excellent relationship building and management skills, with a proven ability to build rapport with government officials at all levels.

Effective communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Proficient in CRM systems and other relevant software tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities effectively.

Highly motivated and results-oriented with a strong work ethic.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

No direct e-mails and no canvassing.