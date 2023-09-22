Pindula|Search Pindula
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Business Development Officer (Harare)


Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Min. qualifications – Diploma in Marketing.
  • At least 3 years experience in the Electronic Security Sector.
  • Ability to carry out site assessments & prepare accurate BOQs, Quotes.
  • Maintain and build excellent client relationships.
  • Ability to create effective marketing campaigns.
  • Digital Marketing experience with content creation.
  • Drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Send your resume/CV to: hr@eteclite.co.zw

WhatsApp: 263 771 111 114

Deadline: 30 September 2023






sales@eteclite.co.zw

Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd is one of the suppliers and installers of Alarms, system integrator of Advanced Access Control, CCTV solutions, Gate Automations, Electric Fencing, Razor Wire, Metal work, solar, and energy backup solutions.

