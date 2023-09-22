Business Development Officer (Harare)
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Min. qualifications – Diploma in Marketing.
- At least 3 years experience in the Electronic Security Sector.
- Ability to carry out site assessments & prepare accurate BOQs, Quotes.
- Maintain and build excellent client relationships.
- Ability to create effective marketing campaigns.
- Digital Marketing experience with content creation.
- Drivers license.
How to Apply
Send your resume/CV to: hr@eteclite.co.zw
WhatsApp: 263 771 111 114
Deadline: 30 September 2023
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd is one of the suppliers and installers of Alarms, system integrator of Advanced Access Control, CCTV solutions, Gate Automations, Electric Fencing, Razor Wire, Metal work, solar, and energy backup solutions.
