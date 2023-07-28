Business Development Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which have arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.
The candidate will be reporting to the Corporate Banking Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for developing and implementing business growth plans to meet revenue targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and deliver pitches for potential clients in Corporate, SMEs, Agribusiness, Exports and Retail Banking.
- Performs market research to identify new opportunities.
- Create and improve call reports and proposals for existing and new clients.
- Prepares the cluster budget and track key metrics to ensure all targets are in check.
- Provides training and mentoring of branch staff on client’s unique requirements.
- Responds to queries and complaints from clients on banks products.
- Develops innovative strategies for retaining clients.
- Acts as the Bank's market representative.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business degree.
- Must have 3 years banking experience in a business development related role.
- IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications, CVs, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 10 August 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.