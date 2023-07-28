Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which have arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

The candidate will be reporting to the Corporate Banking Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for developing and implementing business growth plans to meet revenue targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops and deliver pitches for potential clients in Corporate, SMEs, Agribusiness, Exports and Retail Banking.

Performs market research to identify new opportunities.

Create and improve call reports and proposals for existing and new clients.

Prepares the cluster budget and track key metrics to ensure all targets are in check.

Provides training and mentoring of branch staff on client’s unique requirements.

Responds to queries and complaints from clients on banks products.

Develops innovative strategies for retaining clients.

Acts as the Bank's market representative.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree.

Must have 3 years banking experience in a business development related role.

IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications, CVs, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw