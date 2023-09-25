Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position of Business Development Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for identifying and implementing profitable business opportunities and securing sound business deals.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a bachelor's degree in business management or administration, Finance, Accounting, Marketing, or any other related field.

• Have proven working experience as a Business a Development Officer or similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023