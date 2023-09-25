Pindula|Search Pindula
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe

Business Development Officer (Harare)

Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Sep. 28, 2023
Sep. 28, 2023
Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position of Business Development Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for identifying and implementing profitable business opportunities and securing sound business deals.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Possess a bachelor's degree in business management or administration, Finance, Accounting, Marketing, or any other related field.
  • • Have proven working experience as a Business a Development Officer or similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023

Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe

Website
+263 777 067 304

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is a parastatal whose purpose is to regulate and generally promote the development of sport and recreation in the country. SRC was established on 1 September 1991 through an Act of Parliament Chapter 25:15 of 1991, revised in 1996

