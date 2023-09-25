Business Development Officer (Harare)
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Job Description
Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position of Business Development Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for identifying and implementing profitable business opportunities and securing sound business deals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possess a bachelor's degree in business management or administration, Finance, Accounting, Marketing, or any other related field.
- • Have proven working experience as a Business a Development Officer or similar role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw
Deadline: 28 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is a parastatal whose purpose is to regulate and generally promote the development of sport and recreation in the country. SRC was established on 1 September 1991 through an Act of Parliament Chapter 25:15 of 1991, revised in 1996
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Olympic Committee
Marketing and Communications Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Omni Africa
Sales Consultant (Harare)
Deadline:
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Co-ordinator for Director Commercial (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Digital Campaign Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimnat
Bancassurance Agents
Deadline:
Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Trainee Parts Picker
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Business Development Managers x2
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Sales And Marketing Manager: Liquor Shop (Harare)
Deadline: