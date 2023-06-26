Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to hire an experienced Business Development Officer with a minimum of 5+ years’ experience incorporating at least 3 years of business development experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in research and analysis is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Investment Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities

This role is responsible for identifying, developing and potentially closing new revenue and profit streams.

The Business Development Officer will also be responsible for sourcing new clients and managing existing business relationships.

Develop Short term, medium term and long-term business development strategy.

Review the Strategy on periodic basis and recommend appropriate changes in line with market dynamics.

Qualifications and Experience

Professional Qualification CA or CFA.

Master’s Degree in Finance or Investment an added advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.

Diploma or Certificate in Marketing or Sales.

Should have 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

At least +5 years’ experience with research and business development in the financial services sector.

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

