Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Business Development Officer based in Harare, reporting to the Specialities Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and executes daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly customer engagements with prospective clients.

Engages customers through planned visits, cold calling, meetings to grow client base and achieve sales and revenue targets.

Monitors the territory's sales volume targets, growth initiatives and activations in line with the Annual Business Plan and targets.

Engages with customers and oversees account management and query resolution to maintain retention levels as per set targets.

Monitors that all credit customers settle their accounts timeously in line with their credit terms.

Ensures all sites within the territory are fully Licences for Fire, Business, EMA and ZERA.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Business Administration, Marketing or equivalent.

A minimum or years experience in sale, Making, Business Development o similar environment

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to lead, manage and develop staff and employees.

Ability to identify, communicate and ensure implementation of the agreed business objectives for the relevant unit.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to plan and organise short to medium targets.

Ability to analyse and solve business problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Sound business acumen and resourcefulness.

Ability to interact and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw