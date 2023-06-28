Job Description

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Business Development Officer to join our medical aid company. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies to promote our products and services, as well as identifying and pursuing new business opportunities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement marketing plans and strategies to promote the company's medical aid products and services, including advertising, social media, email marketing, and events.

Conduct market research to identify trends, competition, and opportunities for growth.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders such as brokers, healthcare providers, and employers to increase business opportunities and ensure customer satisfaction.

Collaborate with the sales team to develop and execute sales strategies, including lead generation, prospecting, and closing deals.

Monitor and report on marketing and sales performance, using data analytics to identify areas for improvement and refine strategies.

Participate in the development of new products and services, providing market and customer insights to inform decisions.

Ensure compliance with relevant industry regulations and standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business administration, or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience in business development, sales, or marketing in the healthcare industry, preferably in medical aid.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders and team members.

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis

Creative thinker with the ability to develop innovative marketing strategies.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a results-driven mindset.

Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and standards.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and experience with CRM software.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and certificates to: info.ultramedhealth@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 June 2023