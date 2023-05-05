Pindula|
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Business Development Officers x2

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
May. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post which will be focused on growing the business for Hammer and Tongues Auctioneers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Soliciting new business for Hammer and Tongues Auctioneers.
  • Events planning and coordination.
  • Driving traffic to the site and promoting new customer registration.
  • Processing business proposals for new clients and business partners.
  • Following up with operations team to ensure customers are receiving good service.
  • Compiling requested statistics and reports as instructed by management.
  • Market intelligence and Research.
  • Identifying targeted sectors in relation to existing and new business.
  • New business development from dormant and existing clients.
  • Digital marketing management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Sales and Marketing or Related Qualification.
  • Knowledge of Computers and Administration is essential.
  • Excellent Customer Service.
  • 3 years relevant experience in Business Development.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 May 2023

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

