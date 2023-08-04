Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Business Development Specialist
Job Description
CENTRE FOR INNOVATION AND INDUSTRIALISATION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop organisational capability to track and report on all business development activities, establishing and maintaining short and long-term development forecasts.
- Liaise with Faculty Deans to identify opportunities to monetise existing expertise and opportunities.
- Assist the Business Development Manager and Faculties with identifying, researching, and developing future business development opportunities.
- Manage revenue from partnerships including revenue risk mitigation and driving new ideas to grow revenue from existing business ventures.
- Establish and manage Partnerships and Strategic Alliances to promote business development in the University.
- Provide weekly and monthly reports to the Business Development Manager and Dean of the relevant Faculty.
- Monitor and advise the Business Development Manager on performance of business units and various business ventures undertaken by University Faculties.
- Undertaking any other related duties as assigned by the Business Development Manager and/ or Faculty Dean.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management/ Finance/ Accounting/ Economics/ Marketing or related discipline.
- Applicants should have experience in business development, identifying new markets, business opportunities assessments and developing sound business proposals.
Skills & Attributes:
- Creativity, Innovation, Problem-solving, and Research.
- Team player who works well in an interdisciplinary team.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Decision making and accountability.
- Attentive to detail and accuracy.
- Excellent organisational skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/