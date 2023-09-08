Business Development Supervisor (Victoria Falls)
NMB Bank Limited
Job Description
Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a Business Development Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop systems to enforce adherence to cash limits and offer remedial action to close gaps and minimise risk
- Conceptualize innovative ways of developing and implementing the Consumer Banking & Value Added Services growth process to align to the bank's overall strategy.
- Identify key sectors in the market to target and assess if the opportunity is within target market and lure customers so as to grow bank's market presence in line with the overall strategy.
- Analyse borrowing requests submitted on an ongoing basis ensuring they are within the Credit POlIcy.
- Initiates budget forecast for the branch and ensure the same feeds into the overall forecast for the entire unit.
- Guides and enforces bank policies and regulations to achieve maximum compliance with regulatory bodies.
- Train, mentor and coach team to equip staff with appropriate skills and competences for service delivery.
- Inspect Branch premises for maintenance and security upkeeps to protect and secure bank assets
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking and Finance.
- Full IOBZ or equivalent.
- Minimum of 3 years' experience.
- Computer literacy is a must.
- Results orientation.
- Strategic thinking.
- Customer Relationship Management.
- Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
- Excellent People Management skills.
- ood Analytical skills.
- Culture Championing.
- Strong research skills.
- Report writing excellency.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 08 September 2023
NMB Bank Limited
The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.
Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare
Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw
Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/
