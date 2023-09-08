Pindula|Search Pindula
NMB Bank Limited

Business Development Supervisor (Victoria Falls)

NMB Bank Limited
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a Business Development Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop systems to enforce adherence to cash limits and offer remedial action to close gaps and minimise risk
  • Conceptualize innovative ways of developing and implementing the Consumer Banking & Value Added Services growth process to align to the bank's overall strategy.
  • Identify key sectors in the market to target and assess if the opportunity is within target market and lure customers so as to grow bank's market presence in line with the overall strategy.
  • Analyse borrowing requests submitted on an ongoing basis ensuring they are within the Credit POlIcy.
  • Initiates budget forecast for the branch and ensure the same feeds into the overall forecast for the entire unit.
  • Guides and enforces bank policies and regulations to achieve maximum compliance with regulatory bodies.
  • Train, mentor and coach team to equip staff with appropriate skills and competences for service delivery.
  • Inspect Branch premises for maintenance and security upkeeps to protect and secure bank assets

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Banking and Finance.
  • Full IOBZ or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 3 years' experience.
  • Computer literacy is a must.
  • Results orientation.
  • Strategic thinking.
  • Customer Relationship Management.
  • Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
  • Excellent People Management skills.
  • ood Analytical skills.
  • Culture Championing.
  • Strong research skills.
  • Report writing excellency.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

