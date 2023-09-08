Business Development Supervisor (Victoria Falls)

Job Description

Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a Business Development Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop systems to enforce adherence to cash limits and offer remedial action to close gaps and minimise risk

Conceptualize innovative ways of developing and implementing the Consumer Banking & Value Added Services growth process to align to the bank's overall strategy.

Identify key sectors in the market to target and assess if the opportunity is within target market and lure customers so as to grow bank's market presence in line with the overall strategy.

Analyse borrowing requests submitted on an ongoing basis ensuring they are within the Credit POlIcy.

Initiates budget forecast for the branch and ensure the same feeds into the overall forecast for the entire unit.

Guides and enforces bank policies and regulations to achieve maximum compliance with regulatory bodies.

Train, mentor and coach team to equip staff with appropriate skills and competences for service delivery.

Inspect Branch premises for maintenance and security upkeeps to protect and secure bank assets

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance.

Full IOBZ or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years' experience.

Computer literacy is a must.

Results orientation.

Strategic thinking.

Customer Relationship Management.

Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.

Excellent People Management skills.

ood Analytical skills.

Culture Championing.

Strong research skills.

Report writing excellency.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023